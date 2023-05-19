Disney+ and Hulu will remove a slew of titles on May 26th Say goodbye to 'Dollface,' 'Clouds' and others.

Disney+ and Hulu are starting to purge a number of shows from their respective streaming services. This seems to be an industry-wide trend that reinforces the idea that you don’t own anything with subscriptions.

As reported by Deadline , a slew of titles on Disney+, including Big Shot, Clouds, Diary of a Future President, and Benedict Society are leaving on May 26th. On the Hulu side, shows such as Dollface, Maggie and Little Demon will vanish on that same date.

In August of last year, HBO Max (now just Max) announced that it would be stripping 36 shows from its platform , including The-Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo and My Dinner with Hervé. The company continued its rampage in December 2022 by announcing larger shows such as Westworld were going to be pulled from the platform. And even before then, Netflix was notoriously known for pulling and adding shows and movies at the drop of a hat.