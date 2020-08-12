Disney gets its own hub in Apple Music full of soundtracks and playlists

Disney and Apple have long had close ties — Steve Jobs was Disney’s largest single shareholder and Bob Iger was an Apple board member. The companies have cosied up a bit more this week. Apple started selling 4K Disney films through its movie store, and now Disney has its own section in Apple Music.

You can access more than 30 Disney playlists, along with radio stations and soundtracks for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars flicks. The section will be updated regularly, and right now a Halloween playlist has a prime spot.