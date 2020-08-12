Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Disney gets its own hub in Apple Music full of soundtracks and playlists

Expect plenty of playlists and tunes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars flicks.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
50m ago
Comments
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Disney and Apple have long had close ties — Steve Jobs was Disney’s largest single shareholder and Bob Iger was an Apple board member. The companies have cosied up a bit more this week. Apple started selling 4K Disney films through its movie store, and now Disney has its own section in Apple Music.

You can access more than 30 Disney playlists, along with radio stations and soundtracks for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars flicks. The section will be updated regularly, and right now a Halloween playlist has a prime spot.

The Apple Music Hits radio station is featuring a Disney Hits Radio special to mark the launch. It features tunes from Disney Hits playlists along with interviews with some of Disney’s musical luminaries, including composer Alan Menken, Mulan soundtrack singer and former Mouseketeer Christina Aguilera, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) and Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid).

Disney’s getting a hug on Apple Music more than a year after it locked down its own dedicated section in Spotify.

In this article: disney, apple, apple music, applemusic, disney music group, disneymusicgroup, music, streaming music, streamingmusic, music streaming, musicstreaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

View
Electric cars really do cost less to own than gas-powered vehicles, report says

Electric cars really do cost less to own than gas-powered vehicles, report says

View
Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

View
Google Nest Audio review: A steal at $100

Google Nest Audio review: A steal at $100

View
The 11-inch iPad Pro returns to an all-time low at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro returns to an all-time low at Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr