'Disney Dreamlight Valley' looks like Animal Crossing with Wall-E and Moana

If you've had your fill of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and want to check out a new game with a similar flavor, it might be worth taking a gander at Disney Dreamlight Valley when it arrives. It's a blend of a life sim and an adventure game that's packed with Disney and Pixar characters.

You'll be able to customize your character with T-shirts, dresses, hats and other gear you design yourself. There's also the option of kitting them out with streetwear adorned with Mickey Mouse or a ballgown inspired by a Disney princess. Your home and village (which will have several biomes including snow-capped mountains and the Peaceful Meadow) can be decorated and upgraded as well.

As they explore, players will meet and befriend the likes of Buzz Lightyear, Moana, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Simba, Anna, Elsa and Belle. It seems like there's plenty to do. For instance, you can cook with Remy from Ratatouille, go fishing with Goofy and tend to Wall-E's vegetable patch.

Gameloft Montreal/Disney

There's a story-driven campaign at the heart of Disney Dreamlight Valley. After a mysterious event called The Forgetting, the village is full of Night Thorns. You'll clear the thorns and help the residents restore their memories by completing tasks. More areas can be unlocked as well. Developer Gameloft Montreal is promising regular updates, including activities linked to new Disney and Pixar movies and events.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available on PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Although it will formally launch in 2023 as a free-to-play game, you'll be able to gain early access this summer via Xbox Game Pass or by buying a founder's pack. Gameloft Montreal says the early access period will have exclusive rewards that can carry over to the officially released version.