Disney and Marvel will hold a games showcase on September 9th

Expect fresh announcements and updates on titles like 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.'
Kris Holt
08.15.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
August 15, 2022 1:00 PM
Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi, C-3PO, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
Traveller's Tales/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Disney's D23 Expo takes place in just a few weeks and one panel that will be worth paying attention to is all about games. It takes place at 4PM ET on September 9th and it will feature several Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century projects.

The first Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will include new game announcements. It will also offer a look at something new for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as updates on upcoming titles Disney Dreamlight Valley and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. On top of all that, we'll get an early peek at a Marvel action-adventure title that's in the works at Amy Hennig’s studio, Skydance New Media.

The showcase will stream live on the D23, Disney and Marvel YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as on Marvel's Twitch channel. After the showcase, D23 attendees will be able to view a presentation that features developer interviews and special guests.

