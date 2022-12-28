Sponsored Links

A Stan Lee documentary will hit Disney+ next year

Marvel announced the news on the iconic comic book figure’s 100th birthday.
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 18: Comic book icon Stan Lee arrives at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on November 18, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images
Kris Holt
Kris Holt
December 28, 2022

Today is Stan Lee's 100th birthday and Marvel marked the occasion by revealing that a documentary about his life will hit Disney+ next year. Lee, who died in 2018, is a critical part of Marvel’s legacy. The many, many characters he’s credited with co-creating include Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man, X-Men, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

Marvel didn’t reveal many details about the project, though it did release a teaser containing some of Lee’s cameos in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It’s unclear whether the documentary will take a warts-and-all look at Lee’s complex life or who will be involved in telling his story. 

Disney has mined its history for several documentary projects for its streaming service. When Disney+ debuted three years ago, it featured a docuseries on the Imagineers, the creative minds behind its theme parks. It later added one about the stories behind its rides. The platform is also home to documentaries on Mickey Mouse, MCU shows and movies and the cultural impact of Marvel.

