Disney+ will stream a live musical special from Epcot hosted by Idina Menzel

Disney+ is continuing its experiment with , this time with a special from one of its own theme parks. The platform will livestream Harmonious Live!, a musical special that will be hosted by Idina Menzel and performed at the Epcot theme park in Walt Disney World, Variety. The live orchestra performance will feature a repertoire of songs from a number of classical Disney films, including Moana, Aladdin, Coco, The Lion King, Mulan and others.
The choice to air Harmonious Live! will no doubt please Disney fans of all ages, especially those who haven't been back to a theme park in a while. After a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Disney live entertainment at its theme parks again this year. And unlike live shows performed at the park, fans will be able to watch re-watch Harmonious Live! on the Disney+ platform at any time they like.
Disney+ subscribers can expect even more live offerings this year. The upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars will air on the platform, in September 2022. Meanwhile, Harmonious Live! will air on June 21 at 6 p.m. PT/9 ET in the US and Canada. You can watch a preview below.