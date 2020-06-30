Disney's face-swap technology is as impressive as it is unsettling

Deepfakes have courted a fair amount of controversy in recent times, and with the technology expected to pose major challenges within the political arena — and notably the upcoming presidential election — platforms including Google, Twitter and Facebook are taking action on the issue. One company, however, is committed to making deepfakes more realistic than ever: Disney.
In a recently published paper, Disney Research Studios outlines how it’s utilized progressive algorithm training, stabilization technology and lighting effects to achieve thoroughly convincing face-swapping results. The results are a little unsettling, to say the least.