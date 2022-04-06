DJI made a $329 clip-on mic for your vlogs

DJI is better known for its drones and cameras than any of its audio tech, but it's apparently eager to change your mind. The company has released the Mic, its first dedicated audio recording gear, in the US. The wireless clip-on system promises 24-bit, 48KHz audio capture for your vlogs or other spoken-word content at distances of up to 820 feet. That's not too special in itself, but DJI is clearly hoping to snag wireless earbud fans with the design — you charge the transmitters and receiver in a battery case that provides a total of 15 hours of use. You're looking at up to 5.5 hours of use per session.

The Mic can output through a 3.5mm jack, Lightning and USB-C, and you'll get familiar audio adjustments like sensitivity (between -12dB and +12dB) and variable gain. An included furry windscreen will prevent a blustery day from ruining your show.

The system is available now for $329. That's a lot to spend if you're just looking to record audio using your phone. You can spend a fraction of the price if you only need the basics. However, the outlay might be easier to rationalize if you either depend on long-distance recording or want the flexibility that DJI's charging case and output selection can offer.