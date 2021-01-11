Dolby promises better call quality with Dolby Voice for PCs

Dolby is looking to help your audio and video calls sound as clear as possible by optimizing microphone and speaker performance. It has announced a tool called Dolby Voice for PCs, which it says removes unwanted background noise and echoes, while automatically adjusting levels for voices that are quiet or far away from a microphone.

Voice calls with several participants can get somewhat chaotic if people are talking over each other, particularly given that many PCs only support mono-based communications. However, if your conference call app offers stereo audio, Dolby says it can separate the voices to make them clearer and more natural-sounding. The company claims Dolby Voice for PCs can also improve speech recognition intelligibility for voice assistants.