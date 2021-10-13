DoorDash establishes $1M relief fund for restaurants hit by natural disasters

Over the next year, DoorDash has earmarked to support local restaurants affected by state or federally declared natural disasters. With help from , it will distribute $10,000 grants to businesses that can use the funds to pay for essential expenses like rent, supplies and payroll in times of need. , the companies will process applications every three months, with funding to follow shortly thereafter.
Currently, the program is only available to restaurants in the US. Other eligibility requirements include that a business owner operate three restaurants or less. None of those locations may have generated more than $3 million in revenue over the last 12 months. Notably, a partnership with DoorDash or Caviar isn’t required to apply for the program.
The relief fund comes as food delivery apps face increasing scrutiny from local governments. The City of Chicago recently launched separate lawsuits against , accusing the two companies of using bait-and-switch tactics to mislead consumers. New York City also recently aimed at protecting workers of app-based delivery services.