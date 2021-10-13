DoorDash establishes $1M relief fund for restaurants hit by natural disasters

The company will hand out $10,000 grants to eligible businesses.
Igor Bonifacic
10.13.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 13th, 2021
In this article: DoorDash, food, news, gear, food delivery
A DoorDash delivery person is pictured on the day they hold their IPO in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carlo Allegri / reuters

Over the next year, DoorDash has earmarked $1,000,000 to support local restaurants affected by state or federally declared natural disasters. With help from Hello Alice, it will distribute $10,000 grants to businesses that can use the funds to pay for essential expenses like rent, supplies and payroll in times of need. Starting on November 1st, the companies will process applications every three months, with funding to follow shortly thereafter.

Currently, the program is only available to restaurants in the US. Other eligibility requirements include that a business owner operate three restaurants or less. None of those locations may have generated more than $3 million in revenue over the last 12 months. Notably, a partnership with DoorDash or Caviar isn’t required to apply for the program.

The relief fund comes as food delivery apps face increasing scrutiny from local governments. The City of Chicago recently launched separate lawsuits against DoorDash and GrubHub, accusing the two companies of using bait-and-switch tactics to mislead consumers. New York City also recently passed sweeping legislation aimed at protecting workers of app-based delivery services.

