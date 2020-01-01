Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mohammad Khursheed / Reuters

DoorDash now delivers 'everyday essentials' from Walgreens

The deal follows similar moves from CVS and convenience stores.
Billy Steele
21m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A customer walks out of a Walgreens pharmacy store in Austin, TX, U.S., March 26, 2018. Picture taken on March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Mohammad Khursheed / Reuters

DoorDash is expanding its on-demand delivery portfolio once again. The service announced today that it would begin offering deliveries of “everyday essentials” from retail pharmacy chain Walgreens. DoorDash says customers in select cities will be able to choose from over 2,000 “convenience, health, and wellness essentials” that include “beauty products, over-the-counter medications and grocery and snack foods.” If you need a prescription though, you’ll have to hit the drive-thru or venture inside.

Walgreens delivery from DoorDash will be available in Atlanta, Chicago and Denver today. DoorDash says it plans to offer over 5,000 items soon, and will expand availability to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento, Seattle and other “major markets” this summer. To encourage you to give it a try, the service is offering a 20 percent discount on Walgreens items purchased through its app or website on the first order of at least $15. Walgreens delivery is also available through DoorDash’s subscription DashPass that gives users unlimited free deliveries, cheaper service fees and a lower order minimum — all for $10 a month.

In June, DoorDash announced a similar deal with CVS, allowing customers to order non-prescription goods in a few cities. The delivery service also added the option to order from convenience stores back in April, which brought 7-Eleven, Wawa, CircleK and others to the fold. If you prefer an alternative option, Postmates offers delivery from Walgreens as well.

In this article: doordash, delivery, essentials, essential goods, walgreens, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

View
Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

View
Microsoft discontinues Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition

Microsoft discontinues Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition

View
T-Mobile's 'Scam Shield' offers free caller ID and spam call blocking features

T-Mobile's 'Scam Shield' offers free caller ID and spam call blocking features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr