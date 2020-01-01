DoorDash now delivers 'everyday essentials' from Walgreens

DoorDash is expanding its on-demand delivery portfolio once again. The service announced today that it would begin offering deliveries of “everyday essentials” from retail pharmacy chain Walgreens. DoorDash says customers in select cities will be able to choose from over 2,000 “convenience, health, and wellness essentials” that include “beauty products, over-the-counter medications and grocery and snack foods.” If you need a prescription though, you’ll have to hit the drive-thru or venture inside.

Walgreens delivery from DoorDash will be available in Atlanta, Chicago and Denver today. DoorDash says it plans to offer over 5,000 items soon, and will expand availability to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento, Seattle and other “major markets” this summer. To encourage you to give it a try, the service is offering a 20 percent discount on Walgreens items purchased through its app or website on the first order of at least $15. Walgreens delivery is also available through DoorDash’s subscription DashPass that gives users unlimited free deliveries, cheaper service fees and a lower order minimum — all for $10 a month.