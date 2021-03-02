Dropbox will let users store 50 passwords for free

You won't need to pay for an account to try Dropbox's password manager. The company has revealed that Dropbox Passwords will be available to free (that is, Basic) users beginning in early April. The no-charge option will store up to 50 passwords synced across three devices. You'll have secure password sharing with others "soon after," Dropbox added.

The cap is clearly meant to steer you toward paid Dropbox plans, as there's a real chance you'll need more than 50 logins in an era where streaming and cloud services are abundant. Nonetheless, the free option makes Dropbox Passwords accessible to many more people. It could also provide a competitive edge — LastPass recently limited free syncing to one device type, for example, making that offering impractical if you want access to passwords on both your computer and phone. It should be easier to get by with Dropbox's free offering, even if you'll still bump into limitations.