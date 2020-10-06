Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ducatti

Ducati is producing a motorcycle with built-in radar

The Multistrada V4 has several rider assistance features.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Ducatti Multistrada V4 radar
Ducatti

Ducati has started production on what it claims is the “world's first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar technology.” The company worked with Bosch on the radar system, which allows the Multistrada V4 to offer some rider support features.

Each radar weighs 190 grams and is about the size of an action camera, so the system won’t add too much weight or bulk to the motorcycle. The front radar enables adaptive cruise control, which helps the Multistrada V4 automatically adjust its distance from other vehicles while riding at between 30 and 160 km/h.

The rear radar can detect vehicles that are in the rider’s blind spot. The system can tell you when vehicles are approaching at high speed.

Ducatti hasn’t revealed much more about the Multistrada V4, save for the fact it has a “new, light and compact V4 engine.” The company has yet to reveal what the motorcycle even looks like. It’ll show off the Multistrada V4 for the first time on November 4th.

