Ducati is producing a motorcycle with built-in radar

Ducati has started production on what it claims is the “world's first motorcycle equipped with front and rear radar technology.” The company worked with Bosch on the radar system, which allows the Multistrada V4 to offer some rider support features.

Each radar weighs 190 grams and is about the size of an action camera, so the system won’t add too much weight or bulk to the motorcycle. The front radar enables adaptive cruise control, which helps the Multistrada V4 automatically adjust its distance from other vehicles while riding at between 30 and 160 km/h.