EA is halting sales of games and content in Russia and Belarus

Meanwhile, Hi-Rez Studios is donating revenue it earns from Russia to UNICEF.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.04.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 4th, 2022
In this article: news, ea, gaming, electronic arts, hi-rez studios, ukraine, business, belarus, russia
The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 31 OCT' FOR ALL IMAGES
Brendan McDermid / reuters

EA is the latest notable company to stop selling products in Russia and Belarus amid the invasion of Ukraine. The publisher won't allow players using the Russian-region Origin storefront or EA app to buy games and content, including virtual currency. EA says it's working to remove its games from other digital storefronts and block sales of in-game content in both countries.

"We continue to be shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine, and join so many voices around the world in calling for peace and an end to the invasion. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," EA wrote in a statement. "Our primary concern is the ongoing safety of those in the region, particularly colleagues and partners, and we are seeking to understand how we might best help them further beyond our programs that are already in place."

The publisher said this week it would remove Russian and Belarusian teams from its FIFA and NHL games. Soccer and hockey governing bodies have banned teams from the countries from participating in international competitions. EA noted that as the conflict continues, it's "continually reviewing the steps we can take."

Ukraine's vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on gaming companies and esports organizations to take action by, for instance, temporarily suspending player accounts in Russia and Belarus. CD Projekt has halted sales of its games and all titles on the GOG storefront in both countries. Bloober Team stopped selling its games there too.

On Friday, Microsoft put all sales in Russia on hold, including those of Xbox consoles. Meanwhile, Paladins and Rogue Company developer Hi-Rez Studios is donating all of its March and April revenues from Russia to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine. It pledged a minimum of $50,000.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget