Ecobee’s smart thermostat now supports Siri voice control

You'll need a HomePod to make Siri sing.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|10.12.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
October 12th, 2021
In this article: thermostat, news, gear, Ecobee, HomePod, smart home, SmartThermostat, Siri
Siri on Ecobee SmartThermostat
Ecobee

Apple promised that Siri would reach third-party devices back at WWDC, and now it's clear just what that will look like. Ecobee has started rolling out an update that brings Siri to the SmartThermostat. You'll need a HomePod mini to serve as a hub, but you'll otherwise get to talk to Ecobee's device like you would your iPhone or Apple Watch — helpful if you want to set the temperature without reaching for another device first.

The update should reach all SmartThermostat users within the "next few weeks." The thermostat by itself costs $250, although you'll need to factor in another $99 if you don't have the HomePod.

There's a clear strategy here: Apple is using integrations like this to boost HomePod sales and expand Siri's competition with rival voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. However, this might still be appealing if you're either deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem or prefer its more privacy-oriented take on smart home control.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget