Suikoden spiritual successor 'Eiyuden Chronicle' hits crowdfunding goal

Mere hours after it started raising money for Eiyuden Chronicle on Kickstarter, developer Rabbit & Bear has successfully funded the project. The game is the spiritual successor to the Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) series Suikoden. Some of the key creatives who worked on the franchise, including Suikoden and Suikoden II director and writer Yoshitaka Murayama, founded the studio that’s working on the new title. Suikoden fans have been waiting years for the classic JRPG series to make a comeback. Series publisher Konami hasn't released a new mainline title in the franchise since 2006's Suikoden V.

Eiyuden Chronicle is currently on track to pass the $1 million funding milestone. Should it do so, Rabbit & Bear will also release the title on consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and their next-generation counterparts. Given that the campaign ends on August 28th, it's very likely the game will make its way to consoles.