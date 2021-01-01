US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has resigned from her position. In a message posted to Twitter, Chao said she was “deeply troubled” by the “traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed.”

Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is the first cabinet secretary to resign as a result of the violence in Washington D.C. As the nation’s top transportation official, Chao oversaw policies governing autonomous cars and other emerging tech like the hyperloop. She also played a central role in the United States’ decision to ground Boeing’s 737 Max planes in 2019.