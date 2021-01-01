Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rebecca Cook / reuters

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns

Chao oversaw policies for autonomous cars and other emerging transportation tech.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks ahead of Press Days of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rebecca Cook / reuters

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has resigned from her position. In a message posted to Twitter, Chao said she was “deeply troubled” by the “traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed.” 

Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is the first cabinet secretary to resign as a result of the violence in Washington D.C. As the nation’s top transportation official, Chao oversaw policies governing autonomous cars and other emerging tech like the hyperloop. She also played a central role in the United States’ decision to ground Boeing’s 737 Max planes in 2019.

“We will help my announced successor, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with taking on the responsibility of running this wonderful department,” she wrote. Her resignation goes into effect Monday, January 11, 2021. 

In this article: transportation, elaine chao, Department of Transportation, Donald Trump, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, but got laughed out of the room

Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, but got laughed out of the room

View
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is cheaper and sports a QLED screen

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is cheaper and sports a QLED screen

View
Sony's new Bravia XR TVs are all about 'cognitive intelligence'

Sony's new Bravia XR TVs are all about 'cognitive intelligence'

View
Mercedes-Benz made a 56-inch 'Hyperscreen' for its EQS electric car

Mercedes-Benz made a 56-inch 'Hyperscreen' for its EQS electric car

View
JBL's latest earbuds and headphones pack 'smart' noise cancelling

JBL's latest earbuds and headphones pack 'smart' noise cancelling

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr