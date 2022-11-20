Elon Musk is reportedly considering cutting more of Twitter’s workforce

Twitter may cut more of its shrinking workforce as early as Monday. According to Bloomberg , Elon Musk is considering new layoffs that would target the company’s sales and partnerships teams. The scale of the potential cuts is unclear but come after a large number of employees rejected Musk’s Twitter 2.0 ultimatum . On Friday, Musk reportedly asked Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s head of ad sales, and Maggie Suniewick, the firm’s partnerships chief, to fire more employees. Both were terminated after pushing back.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment. The company no longer has a communications team. If Twitter moves forward with the cuts, they would come after Musk already laid off 50 percent of the company’s previously 7,500-person strong workforce. With most of the website’s contract staff gone and “at least 1,200” employees departing in the wake of Musk’s ultimatum, there are concerns that the attrition will leave parts of Twitter inoperable.