Elon Musk says he might need surgery before any cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg

The battle of the bloviating billionaires could be on hold for the foreseeable future. Elon Musk says he may need surgery, casting more doubt on his proposed cage match with Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk noted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening that he's receiving an MRI on his neck and upper back today. He'll find out later this week whether he'll need surgery before going toe-to-toe with Zuckerberg, which is definitely not an attempt to get a doctor's note to weasel out of the duel.

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow.



May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Not only would surgery postpone that fight indefinitely, it could impact Musk's work at his various companies. As CNBC notes, Tesla's share price dropped by over two percent on Monday morning. Along with running the automaker, Musk is also the owner and chief technical officer of X and CEO of SpaceX.

There wasn't a confirmed date for the planned fight. Zuckerberg said he proposed an August 26 fight night, but claimed Musk hadn't responded. "Not holding my breath," the Meta CEO wrote on Threads.

Both men have been training for the potential showdown and publicly needling each other in the meantime. If and when it happens, Musk said the fight will be streamed on X, with all proceeds going to a veterans' charity. Zuckerberg couldn't resist poking fun at Musk over that too. "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?," he asked.

