Elon Musk says Twitter is developing a feature that shows if you've been 'shadowbanned'

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter is currently working on a software update that will give you access to a tool that can clearly show whether you've been shadowbanned. The term means different things for different platforms, but being shadowbanned typically makes your posts invisible to other users or makes your profile hard to find without your knowledge. Musk says the upcoming tool will also explain the reason why you've been shadowbanned and will give you instructions on how to submit an appeal.

Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Instagram has just launched a similar feature with its latest update, letting you know whether you're currently blocked from recommendations. At the moment, it can only show if you've been blocked from recommendations in Explore, Feed and Reels, but Instagram is working on expanding the tool so that you can see if you're also blocked from showing up in "suggested accounts."

Musk didn't talk about how Twitter will be implementing the feature, but he made the announcement shortly after Bari Weiss released part two of The Twitter Files. In the thread, Weiss said that Twitter used "Visibility Filtering," which is apparently just another term for shadowbanning, on some conservative personalities. Musk once called himself a "free speech absolutist." After taking control of Twitter, he started lifting the bans on several controversial users, including former President Donald Trump, The Daily Stormer's infamous neo-Nazi creator Andrew Anglin and other white nationalists.

Advertisers have been fleeing the platform since Musk took over due to concerns about policy changes and the reinstatement of banned accounts. In a blog post late last month, Twitter assured advertisers that "none of [its] policies have changed." And according to a new report by Reuters, Twitter is gearing up to release a set of ad controls in an effort to lure advertisers back to the website. The controls, which could launch as soon as next week, will reportedly allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with the specific keywords they choose.