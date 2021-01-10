Latest in Gear

Engadget's live virtual CES stage kicks off Monday at 7:30am ET!

We'll have three days of programming, culminating with the Best of CES Awards ceremony.
Engadget Staff
57m ago
Onscreen text saying "Engadget at CES 2021."
Engadget

Like so many tech events over the past 10 months, CES 2021 is online-only. And judging by the dozens of gadget stories published on Engadget over the past few days, you'd think the show had been going on for a week. In fact, the annual tech extravaganza officially kicks off tomorrow. With that, Engadget will also be opening up its new virtual stage, with three days of programming, culminating with the official Best of CES Awards ceremony on Wednesday at 4:30pm ET. Check out our program below, and be sure to tune in on the Engadget.com homepage or our YouTube channel. And if you can’t catch us live, we’ll also have replays available soon after.

All times below are based on Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Monday, January 11

  • 7:30 - 8:00AM: Welcome to the Engadget virtual CES stag

  • 8:00 - 8:30AM: LG press conference

  • 8:30 - 9:00AM: LG: A closer look

  • 9:00 - 9:30AM: Samsung press conference

  • 9:30 - 10:00AM: Samsung: A closer look

  • 10:00 - 10:30AM: New Samsung devices

  • 10:30 - 11:00AM: Samsung: Why MicroLED goes beyond OLED

  • 11:00 - 11:30AM: Mercedes-Benz press conference

  • 11:30 - 12:00PM: Mercedes-Benz: A closer look

  • 12:00 - 1:00PM: Lunch break

  • 1:00 - 1:30PM: Intel press conference

  • 1:30 - 2:00PM: Intel: A closer look

  • 2:00 - 3:00PM: RISC-V and the future of open source computing

  • 3:00 - 3:30PM: LG's mobile road forward

  • 3:30 - 4:00PM: Engadget roundtable discussion

  • 4:00 - 4:30PM: Engadget reviews

  • 4:30 - 5:00PM: What will laptops look like in 2021 and beyond?

  • 5:00 - 5:30PM: Sony press conference

  • 5:30 - 6:00PM: Sony: A closer look

Tuesday, January 12

  • 9:00 - 10:00AM: General Motors press conference

  • 10:00 - 10:30AM: GM's All electric future

  • 10:30 - 11:00AM: The 2020 chip wars

  • 11:00 - 12:00PM: AMD press conference

  • 12:00 - 12:30PM: Neuromorphic, quantum computing and more: Intel labs vision of the future

  • 12:30 - 1:30PM: Lunch break

  • 1:30 - 2:00PM: Google & Microsoft on accessibility in tech

  • 2:00 - 2:30PM: What the NBA bubble can tell us about the future of sports

  • 2:30 - 3:00PM: The future of gaming laptops with ASUS ROG

  • 3:00 - 3:30PM: Sonos: What does music streaming look like in 2021

  • 3:30 - 4:00PM: What’s next for Sony?

  • 4:00 - 4:30PM: Engadget roundtable discussion

  • 4:30 - 5:00PM: Home fitness tech to keep us healthy in 2021

Wednesday, January 13

  • 9:00 - 9:30AM: Microsoft press conference

  • 9:30 - 10:00AM: TCL’s mobile road forward

  • 10:00 - 10:30AM: Twitter and LinkedIn on the future of work

  • 10:30 - 12:30PM: The Engadget Podcast (Devindra Hardawar, Cherlynn Low and Mat Smith)

  • 12:30 - 1:30PM: Lunch break

  • 1:30 - 2:00PM: Behind the wizardry of Microsoft’s Flight Simulator

  • 2:00 - 2:30PM: Prototype to production: How weird concepts make it to market

  • 2:30 - 3:00PM: Engadget roundtable discussion

  • 3:00 - 3:30PM: Interview with GoPro

  • 3:30 - 4:00PM: Engadget reviews

  • 4:00 - 4:30PM: Engadget reviews

  • 4:30 - 5:00PM: Engadget presents the official Best of CES Awards

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

