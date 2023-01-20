Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pros and Mac Mini

It's time for the chip updates Mac fans have been waiting for!
Engadget Podcast
Engadget

Sponsored Links

Devindra Hardawar
Devindra Hardawar|@devindra|January 20, 2023 8:30 AM

Apple’s first major announcements of 2023 are here! This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham chat about Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and Mac Mini. Sure, they seem like solid upgrades, but did they come too late? Also, we dive into the latest rumors around Apple’s AR and MR headsets, as well as news about cheaper AirPods and new AirPods Max. And in other news, we explore the downside of AI in journalism, as well as another round of layoffs in tech.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Subscribe!


Topics

  • Apple announces M2 Pro and Max chips for MacBook Pro and Mac Mini – 1:23

  • The big HomePod is back from the dead! – 15:34

  • Apple’s AR headset may be delayed, a cheaper mixed reality headset may be in development – 25:41

  • Other News: CNET’s AI article problem, Twitter breaks third party apps, and layoffs at Microsoft – 32:11

  • Working on – 44:44

  • Pop culture picks – 46:08

Livestream

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphic artists: Luke Brooks

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pros and Mac Mini
news
gear
Mac Mini
Apple
M2 Max
engadget podcast
MacBook Pro
M2 Pro