Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pros and Mac Mini

Apple’s first major announcements of 2023 are here! This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham chat about Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and Mac Mini. Sure, they seem like solid upgrades, but did they come too late? Also, we dive into the latest rumors around Apple’s AR and MR headsets, as well as news about cheaper AirPods and new AirPods Max. And in other news, we explore the downside of AI in journalism, as well as another round of layoffs in tech.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

Apple announces M2 Pro and Max chips for MacBook Pro and Mac Mini – 1:23

The big HomePod is back from the dead! – 15:34

Apple’s AR headset may be delayed, a cheaper mixed reality headset may be in development – 25:41

Other News: CNET’s AI article problem, Twitter breaks third party apps, and layoffs at Microsoft – 32:11

Working on – 44:44

Pop culture picks – 46:08

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks