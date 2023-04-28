Engadget Podcast: Hands-on with the ASUS ROG Ally and Tears of the Kingdom

This week, Devindra chats with Sam Rutherford about his recent experiences with ASUS’s ROG Ally, a powerful new Steam Deck competitor, and Nintendo’s long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The ROG Ally sounds like one of the best portable gaming systems yet, though we’re still waiting for pricing details. And Zelda was apparently a blast to play, but of course it was. Also, Devindra and Podcast Producer Ben Ellman dive into the latest news, including the FAA grounding SpaceX’s Starship and Grimes’ decision to let people run free with her AI voice.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics

Sam Rutherford’s review of the ROG Ally handheld gaming PC – 1:52

Sam’s Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom demo experience – 15:08

FAA grounds SpaceX’s Starship after launch explosion spreads debris – 28:26

UK regulator blocks Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision/Blizzard – 34:04

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features 25 mins of de-aged Harrison Ford – 39:54

This week in AI: Snapchat users revolt against AI assistant, Grimes offers 50/50 credit to songs with her AI voice – 43:19

Working on – 50:21

Pop culture picks – 52:07

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artist: Luke Brooks and Joel Chokkattu

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.