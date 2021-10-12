Engadget Podcast: The best and worst in tech 2021

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra recap the year's greatest winners and losers in tech. From the expected companies like Apple, Facebook (sorry, Meta) and Google, to the ones we begrudgingly acknowledge, like NFTs and the Metaverse, our hosts look back on 2021's highlights. We'd love to find out what your picks for the best and worst in tech this year might be, too, so feel free to send them our way!

Tech’s biggest winners of 2021 – 2:04

Tech’s biggest losers of 2021 – 28:57

Twitter’s privacy changes get weaponized immediately – 50:28

Working on – 53:14

Pop Culture Picks – 54:37



Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien