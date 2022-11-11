Engadget Podcast: A foldable iPhone, Meta layoffs and the fall of FTX

We’re still waiting for Apple to deliver a genuine foldable iPhone, but that didn’t stop a group of engineers in China from crafting their own prototype. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the possibility of a real foldable iPhone, plus they discuss Meta’s massive layoffs and the fast downfall of the crypto exchange FTX. Also, what are the ethics of Apple limiting AirDrop in China (and eventually the rest of the world)?

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics



Chinese modders made a foldable iPhone – 1:32

Meta lays off 11,000 people worldwide – 12:48

Sale of crypto exchange FTX to Chinese-based Binance fails – 20:56

Musk Twitter is a mess: the weekly update – 26:41

Apple sets time limit for receiving Airdrops in China – 31:38

Volvo unveils its EX90 EV SUV – 35:52

Instagram’s web client has finally been redesigned – 39:37

Google starts issuing Stadia refunds – 41:22

Working on – 47:03

Pop culture picks – 49:10

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh