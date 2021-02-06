Podcast: A chat with the directors of 'A Glitch in the Matrix' and 'Users'

Are we living in a simulation? That’s what Rodney Ascher aims to explore with his new documentary, A Glitch in the Matrix, which premiered at Sundance this week. In this special interview episode, we chat with Ascher about how he broke down such a complex subject. And we also talk with Natalia Almada, the director of Users, about her gorgeous exploration of our relationship with tech, and why it’s particularly anxiety-inducing for parents. Be sure to check out this week’s episode of the Engadget Podcast, where we discuss everything we saw at Sundance.

A Glitch in the Matrix is available for viewing on VOD services starting February 5th. Users doesn’t have a release date yet.

Listen above, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

‘Users’ director Natalia Almada – 1:47

‘A Glitch in the Matrix’ director Rodney Ascher – 27:35

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Natalia Almada and Rodney Ascher

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien