'Users' is a fascinating meditation on life and parenting in the digital age 

One of the earliest images in Natalia Almada's virtuoso documentary Users is of an infant, tightly wrapped and strapped to a Snoo smart crib, robotically being rocked to sleep to the sound of manufactured white noise. By recreating many of the sensations of being in the womb, the Snoo has become a popular gadget for new parents who need help tucking their little ones in. In many ways, it's the pinnacle of a smart gadget: Developed by Dr. Harvey Karp, with product design by the renowned Yves Behar, the Snoo solves a problem that parents have faced for millennia. But what do we lose if a robot can automatically soothe a crying baby, effectively replacing a nurturing parent. What's the cost of modernity?
That's the question at the heart of Users, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week. Like a follow-up to the legendary "Qatsi" trilogy, which kicked off with Koyanasqaatsi, Users relies on arresting images to make viewers confront the increasing discord between the natural and the technological world. Right before we see that crying child, Almada (in a somewhat robotic voiceover that's later explained) opens the film with a discussion of how humans used to deal with having children.