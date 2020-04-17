Engadget Podcast: iPhone SE, OnePlus 8 Pro and a ton of new phones

Gadget nerds, iPhone diehards and OnePlus fans — lend me your ears. This has been a big week for you. Apple launched a new version of the iPhone SE on Wednesday, while OnePlus unveiled its latest flagships on Tuesday. LG also teased the unexpected name for its upcoming flagship, while Motorola declared April 22nd the day it will show off its first high-end phone in years. On this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco to rip into the glorious phone news that’s been bombarding us these past two weeks. Is it time to take OnePlus seriously as a flagship maker? Can LG save itself with a rebranding campaign or should it pivot to making baked goods? We tackle all these searing questions, and recommend some fun entertainment options as always.

Stay tuned to the end of the episode for an interview with Nathaniel Halpern, writer and creator of the new show Tales from the Loop, which is available on Amazon’s Prime Video.