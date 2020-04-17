The Engadget Podcast cover art

Image credit: Engadget

Engadget Podcast: iPhone SE, OnePlus 8 Pro and a ton of new phones

Plus an interview with the creator of "Tales from the Loop".

Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
    Image credit: Engadget

    Sponsored Links

    Gadget nerds, iPhone diehards and OnePlus fans — lend me your ears. This has been a big week for you. Apple launched a new version of the iPhone SE on Wednesday, while OnePlus unveiled its latest flagships on Tuesday. LG also teased the unexpected name for its upcoming flagship, while Motorola declared April 22nd the day it will show off its first high-end phone in years. On this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco to rip into the glorious phone news that’s been bombarding us these past two weeks. Is it time to take OnePlus seriously as a flagship maker? Can LG save itself with a rebranding campaign or should it pivot to making baked goods? We tackle all these searing questions, and recommend some fun entertainment options as always.

    Stay tuned to the end of the episode for an interview with Nathaniel Halpern, writer and creator of the new show Tales from the Loop, which is available on Amazon’s Prime Video.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Links

    Credits

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

