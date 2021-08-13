Engadget Podcast: Diving into Samsung and foldables with Mr. Mobile

This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Mat Smith are joined by foldable aficionado and tech personality Michael Fisher (aka Mr Mobile) to talk all about foldables. Specifically, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, as well as the new Galaxy Watch 4 series and Buds 2. Then, our hosts try to make sense of the confusion around Apple’s CSAM-detecting features, and go over some other gadgets launched this week.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!



Topics



Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Mat Smith

Guest: Michael Fisher aka MrMobile

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien