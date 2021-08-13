Engadget Podcast: Diving into Samsung and foldables with Mr. Mobile

This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Mat Smith are joined by foldable aficionado and tech personality Michael Fisher (aka Mr Mobile) to talk all about foldables. Specifically, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, as well as the new Galaxy Watch 4 series and Buds 2. Then, our hosts try to make sense of the confusion around Apple’s CSAM-detecting features, and go over some other gadgets launched this week.
Topics
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked News: Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 with Mr. Mobile – 1:58
Where the Z Fold and Z Flip sit in foldable history – 27:47
Also announced at Unpacked: Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic – 38:00
Making sense of Apple’s Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detection feature – 44:16
Xiaomi's robot dog is terrifying – 52:49
What we're working on – 54:44
Pop culture picks – 57:00
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Mat Smith
Guest: Michael Fisher aka MrMobile
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Owen Davidoff, Luke Brooks
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien