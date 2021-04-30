Engadget Podcast: Samsung's slew of Galaxy Book laptops

Can you believe there was another Samsung event this week? On this episode of the Engadget Podcast, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about all of Samsung’s new laptops from its latest Galaxy Unpacked fiesta, and why they matter (or don’t). They also talk about the company sneaking in mention of NVIDIA's still unannounced RTX 3050 cards in the Galaxy Book Odyssey. Plus, they discuss Basecamp’s latest decision to ban political talk at work, and explore why so many writers are moving to Substack.

