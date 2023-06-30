Engadget Podcast: The rise of foldable competitors for Samsung

This episode, Cherlynn is joined by senior writer Sam Rutherford and senior commerce editor at Wired Julian Chokkattu to talk about our reviews of the Pixel Fold. Will the recent spate of foldables by companies like Motorola and Google give Samsung some real competition and motivation to step up its game? We can only wait to find out. Samsung is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked in late July, and we’ll see what it will unveil then. This episode, we also take a look at the latest addition to the Google Graveyard and the state of the podcast industry.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.



Topics

Google’s Pixel Fold is the challenger Samsung needs – 1:22

Google has given up on making its own AR glasses, will focus on AR software – 38:50

Automotive organization SAE will create a standard version of Tesla’s charging plug for EVs – 45:19

SiriusXM will shut down widely used podcast app Stitcher on August 29 – 52:11

RIP John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium-ion battery – 54:53

Working on – 56:01

Pop culture picks – 59:02

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Guest: Julian Chokkattu

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Joel Chokkattu and Brian Oh

