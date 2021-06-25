Engadget Podcast
Engadget Podcast: Windows 11 and a chat with Ratchet & Clank devs

That leaked Windows 11 copy ended up being fairly complete.
June 25th, 2021
Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 this week, and Cherlynn and Devindra are ready to dive into everything that’s new. Turns out, it looks a lot like the leak we saw last week! But there are still some new features worth calling out, especially support for Android apps. Also, they chat about the death of John McAfee, the infamous antivirus founder, and why a Snapchat post led the Supreme Court to establish new free speech precedent for students. Stay tuned at the end of the show for an interview with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Director Mike Daly and Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director at Insomniac Games.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Ben Ellman
Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos
Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

