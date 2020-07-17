Engadget Podcast
    Engadget Podcast: Understanding Windows on ARM and Apple Silicon

    Is better battery life the main draw?
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    1h ago
    After Cherlynn’s review of the Snapdragon-powered Lenovo Flex 5G laptop was published this week, our hosts decided to take a deeper look at Windows on ARM. Between buggy performance and confusion over app compatibility, there’s a lot to unpack. Then, Devindra and Cherlynn look at Apple Silicon and the challenges that might be in the company’s way as it makes its two-year transition to ARM. Will an ARM-based Macbook be powerful enough for the most demanding users? Then, as usual, we share what we’ve been working on and relaxing with, and offer entertainment recommendations you should check out.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to let us know on our form or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Timestamps

    • What’s up With Wednesday’s Big Twitter Hack? – 1:32

    • Lenovo Flex 5G/Windows on ARM – 6:51

    • What Does This Mean for MacOS on ARM? – 23:13

    • In Other News…– 32:39

    • Working On – 39:19

    • Picks – 43:37

    Credits
    Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

    Producer: Ben Ellman

    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

