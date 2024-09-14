Engadget review recap: Foldable, wearable, floatable

Hardware season is in full swing. Apple launched the iPhone 16, AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10 on Monday this week. On the same day, at the very same time, the review embargo for the Pixel Watch 3 lifted, and we managed to get most of our piece up then. Not only that, we also saw Sony announce the PlayStation 5 Pro this week, plus in the last two weeks there has been plenty of news out of the IFA conference in Berlin. There were things like Huawei's tri-fold phone, reMarkable's Paper Pro tablet, DJI's $200 Neo drone, a new GoPro as well as more concept Lenovo laptops.

As you can imagine, it's been a hectic couple of weeks for those of us who cover consumer tech, and the events are far from over. Reviews of all the big products announced recently will also be coming soon, if they haven't already, and I am once again back to help you catch up on all the reviews we published in the last two weeks. I will also explain why there are some products we haven't written up, like the OnePlus Pad 2.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Two reviewers, one comprehensive analysis

by Cherlynn Low and Sam Rutherford

Since our foldables expert Sam Rutherford is on parental leave, the task of reviewing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold became mine. But Sam, being the responsible and helpful reviewer that he is, took time out to share his thoughts and impressions with me. He even took the review photos for our piece, and I especially appreciate his using mahjong tiles as an interesting backdrop for his pictures. While I focused my testing on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as a viable smartphone alternative and its use as a multimedia consumption device, Sam provided his insight by comparing Google's foldable to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Our review brings together those two perspectives, making for a fairly comprehensive analysis, if I do say so myself. We've got camera comparisons between Google and Samsung's offerings, with evaluation of both their software, battery performance, build, shape and more.

I was also able to shoot a video encompassing all our reviews of the Pixel 9 family of phones, which covers the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL as well as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The footage goes into some extra detail around things like the Add Me and Made You Look camera updates, as well as what Emergency SOS via Satellite looks like on a Pixel phone. Check it out at the top of this article!

Pixel Watch 3 review: Fighting against Apple

by Cherlynn Low

Google didn't make our lives very easy with its Monday embargo on September 9th, especially with Apple's iPhone 16 launch event happening the same day. But the good news is, our review units had arrived about two weeks prior, so we had enough time with the Pixel Watch 3 to get a better sense for it in the real world. I spent my time with the smaller 41mm model while Sam was able to share some testing insight of the new larger 45mm variant.

Within a couple of days, Sam and I were trading notes about how impressed we were with the Pixel Watch 3's battery life. Since I hate wearing watches to sleep, Sam graciously filled me in on the watch's sleep-tracking and auto bedtime features. Once again, teamwork made the dream work here (quite literally for me, as I would not have been able to fall asleep otherwise).

On my end, I focused on workouts and activity-tracking, double-wristing the Pixel Watch 3 with my Apple Watch Series 9 everywhere I went for two weeks. I was stoked that the Google smartwatch was better at automatically detecting my every walk, run and bike ride, but found it a little too thick compared to the competition. I also enjoyed the new customizable run workouts that let me set sprint and rest segments during my treadmill sessions.

I know that a day and a half sounds just about average in terms of battery life for modern smartwatches, but considering older models could barely last 24 hours, the improvements to runtime feel huge. Together with some Google and Pixel integrations, the Pixel Watch 3 finally feels like it's ready to take on the likes of Samsung and Apple's flagship wearables.

Ultimate Ears Everboom: A floatable speaker that's more loud than good

by Billy Steele

In this review, Billy once again shows us what to look for when getting gear for a party outside. Judging by the beautiful pictures accompanying his review, it's clear that when he's not testing headphones or grilling meats in his backyard, Mr. Grilly Steele spends ample time at the beach for (work-sanctioned) speaker testing. I support it.

With the UE Everboom, Billy makes clear that the sound quality isn't stellar, and music lacks in the mid range. But if it's volume that you want, the Everboom delivers, beaming sound out in 360 degrees. Plus, it does so in a rugged, waterproof body that can also survive a toss into the pool, since, like the company's other speakers, it floats!

However, with a score of just 75, the Everboom didn't quite make the cut to be one of the products we award the Recommended title. You'll likely find a better device for your needs from competing brands like Marshall and Beats.

We didn't review: OnePlus Pad 2

With everything that's been happening in the industry and in our own lives lately, we have yet to review the OnePlus Pad 2. Or the 2024 Moto Razrs or Galaxy Watch Ultra, either, for that matter. We continue to test our review units so that experience can inform our evaluation of other products we write up. But time is a resource we never have enough of, and with companies constantly launching new products, it's hard to keep up.

Our lead tablet reviewer (and deputy editor) Nathan Ingraham has been spending time with the OnePlus Pad 2, and he does have some thoughts to share. He's a fan of its build and display, finding it light and well-balanced despite being fairly large with a 12.1-inch screen. Speaking of, he also likes the display, appreciating its 301ppi pixel density. In fact, he called this "one of the nicest tablet screens I've seen outside of the iPad."

I'll have to get Nate to look at a Samsung Galaxy Tab with a nice AMOLED panel before we make that official, but there are other things that set the OnePlus Pad 2 apart. If you own a OnePlus phone, Nate noted that "there are some smart software features" that could make this tablet a better option than an iPad or Galaxy Tab. But, as Nate points out, "the Android software situation, as always, is a rather unimpressive mixed bag." He called out multitasking and a lack of apps that make good use of larger screens as two areas that need improvement.

Still, for $550 (and currently going for $499 direct from OnePlus), Nate thinks the Pad 2 is a fair value. "I still can't recommend it over an iPad, but at least it doesn't break the bank."

Upcoming/on the horizon

Like I said at the start of this recap, there are plenty of gadgets hiding in our homes, ready to be tested. There's plenty more to come, including new Copilot+ PCs with AMD and Intel chips, as well as cameras, earbuds and more. If anyone watching this week's news were so inclined, they could probably make a very educated guess as to what we're getting ready to publish reviews of, especially given established timelines from previous years. That's all I'll say for now.

I did want to say how thankful we are for your patience as we make it through this intensely hectic time of year, and you may see reviews go up this month that are updated after publish with additional details. This might be done in an effort to get articles up in a timely manner while still being able to provide comprehensive insight on our experiences over time. For instance, my Pixel Watch 3 review went up on Monday, but I was able to update it on Wednesday morning with a whole section on the Wear OS and Fitbit app experience.

It's not anything that was new or that impacted my score, but was simply extra detail that I didn't have the time to write up while concurrently preparing for the iPhone event. With the packed tech launch calendar coming up, you may see us adopt a similar approach on reviews that might have tight deadlines.

As always, we appreciate all your time reading and watching our work. Have a wonderful weekend.

