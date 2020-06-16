EU sets framework for contact tracing apps that work across borders

More European countries are launching contact tracing apps in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. But at the moment, those apps do not work across borders. The European Commission and EU Member States are hoping to change that. The Commission has agreed on a set of technical specifications that will allow info to be exchanged between national contract tracing apps -- as long as they use a decentralized approach.
Once the technical solution is deployed, national apps will work even when users travel to other EU countries. This is especially important as countries begin to lift their travel restrictions in preparation for summer tourism. Thanks to the new interoperability specifications, users won’t need to download a new app for every country they enter.