Eufy's two-camera baby monitor kit is $50 off again at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While most parents opt to include a baby monitor in their nursery set up, some want to skip the fancier bells and whistles that come with the high-priced, smart options that link your monitor to a smartphone app. Caretakers who are looking for a straightforward, simply operated option should check out Eufy's two-camera monitor kit, which is back down to its lowest price on Amazon right now.

Buy Eufy Baby Monitor Kit (2-camera) on Amazon - $190

The Eufy kit includes two of its SpaceView cameras, which can pan 330 degrees side-to-side and 110 degrees up and down to provide you with a full view of your baby's room. The cameras can also zoom in (up to 2x) and have night vision. The kit features the SpaceView monitor as well, a 5" LCD screen which displays video feeds in 720p. The monitor has an eight-hour battery life and will give you audio alerts when it senses noises.

The system can also play lullabies, provide temperature data and has two-way audio so you can speak to your little one through the built-in microphone. The SpaceView cameras can be wall-mounted or used on their own stands. Eufy uses a FHSS connection instead of Wi-Fi as well, so it will work if the internet goes down and provides a more secure video feed. And on top of that, you can connect up to four cameras to the monitor to provide you with multiple angles or views of different rooms.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice