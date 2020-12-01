Evernote's major redesign is rolling out on Android

🍿 The new Evernote for Android is beginning to pop up in the Play Store!

Need the details now? ⬇️ https://t.co/xaYKdpVdSc — Evernote (@evernote) December 1, 2020

However, some features are missing from the app for now, including an Evernote widget, a multi-select option and, curiously, the ability to share a note via email. At least for the time being, the Android version of the app lacks support for third-party password managers, and you won't be able to export business cards to the contacts list on your device.

Evernote says it’ll take several weeks to roll out the update through the Play Store, so you might not have access to it just yet. Your device will need to be running at least Android 10 for you to get your hands on the latest version — the company's working to make the update compatible with older versions of the OS.

Although Evernote used to be the undisputed top dog among note-taking apps, it has arguably fallen in stature in recent years amid increased competition. In 2018, the company laid off 54 employees, or 15 percent of its workforce, amid reportedly stagnant growth. However, there's a chance that an easier-to-use, streamlined app redesign could make the Evernote app more enticing and lure in more users.