Evernote's major redesign is rolling out on Android

Evernote's major redesign is now rolling out on Android, following its arrival on iPhone, iPad, Windows and MacOS. The latest version includes an overhauled note editor, with a revamped formatting toolbar and streamlined font selection. The editor has a more consistent, cleaner look across various devices as well.
Navigation should be simpler thanks to a reworked menu on the left of the screen. The search function offers real-time suggestions and there's a note button you can tap to quickly open a new text note. Other updates include a view-only mode (to help you avoid accidentally deleting something important) and additional controls, such as a light and dark mode toggle.