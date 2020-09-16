Evernote’s completely redesigned iOS app arrives today

Over the years, Evernote has fallen from one of our top note-taking app recommendations to an honorable mention. Even Evernote admits that it “suffered from consistency and scaling challenges” that were holding it back, but the company is ready to change that. Today, it’s unveiling its completely rebuilt iOS app. Rebuilt Windows, Mac and Android apps are coming soon.
Evernote says the new apps improve speed, reliability and scalability. The new interface is “intuitive and clutter-free.” Users have more control over headings, fonts, highlight colors and checklist formats. The toolbar and search features have been improved, and it should be easier to edit web clips and manage links. All of this was built with insight from nearly 150,000 beta testers.