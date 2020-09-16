Evernote’s completely redesigned iOS app arrives today

As you may remember, in its heyday, Evernote was the go-to note taking app, but somewhere along the way, Evernote lost its footing. It stopped letting free users sync more than two devices, experienced a bug that wrecked Mac notes, stirred up some privacy drama and cycled through CEOs. In 2015 and again in 2018, Evernote was forced to lay off dozens of workers. Eventually, Evernote decided it had to start over.

“We took a bold, unconventional approach to solve the scalability and innovation limitations our product had accumulated over many successful years, which required rebuilding from the ground up,” said CEO Ian Small.

Evernote

In a series of behind-the-scenes videos, Evernote explains how it rebuilt its apps, but today’s iOS launch will be the first real test. The big question is if Evernote can reclaim its spot as a leader, especially now that it has so much competition from services like Google Keep, Notion and OneNote.