Evo 2020 canceled after co-founder abuse allegations

Fighting game tournament Evo 2020 has been canceled after co-founder Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar was accused of assaulting a minor. The esports tournament, which announced in May that it was going online-only in the wake of COVID-19, will now not go ahead. In a tweet, Evo said that it was parting company with Cuellar, who “will no longer be involved with Evo in any capacity.” Co-founder Tony Cannon will now lead the company, “prioritizing greater accountability across Evo, both internally and at [its] events.”

Ars Technica reports that Cuellar was accused of assault by Mikey “Crackpr0n” Pham while the latter was a teenager. After his story was posted on Twitter, a number of high-profile players and commentators said they would not take part in this year’s tournament. Cuellar subsequently appeared to acknowledge the accusations in a tweet, saying that he has done things he is “not proud of,” and expressed remorse. Shortly after publication, Evo cancelled the event and dismissed Cuellar from his role.