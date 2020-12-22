F1 boss says the series has had 'substantive' discussions with Amazon

While Netflix has ignored the lure of live sports and Disney has left it to ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video has included streaming games from the Yankees, MLS, tennis and even the NFL. In the UK it carries Premier League games and also has UEFA Champions League streaming in Germany. The service may have another major target in its sights with Formula 1. According to the Financial Times, outgoing F1 CEO Chase Carey confirmed “active” talks, and said the racing series has had discussions with “Amazon and all the global digital platforms.”

The talks may not change anything, in the US Formula 1 airs on ESPN, showing the broadcast feed from Sky Sports in the UK. However, with the pandemic, that could change things with both the series and ESPN facing significant losses. The Netflix Drive to Survive series has already attracted a number of new viewers to the sport, and could have F1 looking at online services as a way to grow beyond niche popularity in the US.