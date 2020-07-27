Amazon Prime Video will stream some Seattle Sounders MLS games

Amazon Prime Video is moving deeper into sports after struck a deal with Seattle Sounders to stream the team’s regionally televised Major League Soccer games. There’s a catch though: along with a Prime membership, you’ll need to be in Washington state to watch them. The deal runs through the end of the 2020 MLS season, and it gets underway with the game against LA Galaxy on August 26th.

It’s the first time that Amazon has signed such a deal with an individual soccer team, though it does stream some English Premier League games in the UK. The Sounders previously had a regional broadcast deal with YouTube TV.