Facebook and Twitter caught Russian trolls running a literal fake news site

Facebook and Twitter have, again, caught Russian trolls trying to meddle with their platforms. Both companies disclosed that they had suspended a handful of accounts linked to the Internet research Agency, the Russian troll farm behind Russia’s 2016 election interference campaign.
Though not the first time the companies found IRA accounts this year, it does seem the group has been evolving it tactics. Both Facebook and Twitter report that the IRA accounts pushed a news site in an effort to boost their credibility, and that they managed to hire actual (and apparently “unwitting”) journalists to write for it.