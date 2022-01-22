Facebook blocks Russian state media from running ads

The outlets are barred from accessing any monetization features.
Karissa Bell
02.26.22
@karissabe

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
February 26th, 2022
ukraine, facebook, russia
In this photo illustration a Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen with a computer keyword in the background in Athens, Greece on January 18, 2022. ( (Photo illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook has blocked Russian state media outlets from using its advertising platform or using other monetization features in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes after Russia regulator Roskomnadzor said it would restrict access to the social network after Facebook officials declined to stop fact checking Russian state-run media outlets on the platform. Now, Meta’s Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher says the company is stepping up its restrictions on Russian state media, which are now barred from running ads or using monetization features anywhere in the world. He added that the company continues to “to apply labels to additional Russian state media.”

It follows a similar move from Twitter, which announced on Friday that it was suspending all advertising in Ukraine and Russia in order to better highlight authoritative information and guard against misinformation. Facebook has also previously enabled a “lock profile” feature for people in Ukraine as an added security feature, and has formed a “Special Operations Center” to track how the invasion of Ukraine is unfolding on its platform.

