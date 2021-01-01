Facebook has hired a vice president of civil rights as it looks to improve its handling of such issues. Roy Austin Jr., a long-time civil rights attorney and advocate, will set up Facebook's civil rights organization and become a deputy general counsel. However, the company has yet to reveal the full scope or goals of the organization.
“I am excited to join Facebook at this moment when there is a national and global awakening happening around civil rights," Austin, who previously worked in the Obama administration and co-authored a report on big data and civil rights, said in a statement. "Technology plays a role in nearly every part of our lives, and it’s important that it be used to overcome the historic discrimination and hate which so many underrepresented groups have faced, rather than to exacerbate it."