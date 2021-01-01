Facebook’s hiring of Austin comes as the company faces deeper scrutiny over its handling of racism, violent rhetoric and misinformation in the wake of last week’s pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill. It suspended President Donald Trump’s account indefinitely after he failed to condemn the mob.

Last summer, the company faced a major advertising boycott, which was organized by civil rights groups in response to what they described as Facebook's “long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform.” Around the same time, Facebook pledged to hire a civil rights leader and to place employees with civil rights expertise in core teams.

Chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote that while the company had made progress on those fronts, it still had "a long way to go" after it failing an audit over such matters. The authors of the audit determined that Facebook’s leaders had made decisions “with real world consequences that are serious setbacks for civil rights” and warned that the platform could become an echo chamber for extremism.