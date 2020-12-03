Facebook pledges to remove COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Following similar moves by YouTube and TikTok, Facebook has pledged to remove misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. As health agencies across the world start to approve vaccines, the company said false claims about them that have been debunked by public health experts will be deleted from Facebook and Instagram.
This is a stricter enforcement of a policy that targets misinformation about COVID-19 that may “lead to imminent physical harm," such as the promotion of false cures. Facebook gave examples of the incorrect claims it will remove, such as ones suggesting vaccines contain microchips, or those about the "safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines."