Facebook is expanding its dedicated news section to more countries

Facebook’s dedicated news section rolled out in the US just a couple months ago. Now, Facebook says it will expand the news feature internationally within the next six months to a year. That’s earlier than expected, and it could arrive in the UK, Germany, France, India and/or Brazil, Facebook said in a blog post.

As in the US, Facebook will pay news publishers for their content. But the feature will likely change in other ways, to meet the consumer preferences and regulatory demands of other countries.