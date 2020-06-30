Facebook will prioritize original reporting in its News Feed.

In an effort to prioritize original reporting, Facebook is updating the way it ranks news stories in its News Feed. Beginning today, Facebook will use AI to analyze groups of articles on a given topic and prioritize the ones cited most often as the original source. It will also down-rank articles without bylines.
“Most of the news stories people see in News Feed are from sources they or their friends follow, and that won’t change. When multiple stories are shared by publishers and are available in a person’s News Feed, we will boost the more original one which will help it get more distribution,” Facebook’s VP of global news partnerships Campbell Brown and product manager Jon Levin wrote in a blog post.