Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook is testing a dark mode in its mobile app

You won't be blinded during those late night sessions.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
55m ago
Comments
167 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Facebook application is seen in the App Store on an iPhone in Warsaw, Poland on March 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

You might not have to stick to your computer if you want to browse Facebook in dark mode. After reports of the palette change popping up, Facebook has confirmed to SocialMediaToday that it’s testing a dark mode in its mobile apps. The feature is only available to a “small percentage” of users worldwide at the moment, according to a spokesperson. You likely won’t see if for a while, then, even though it’s clearly edging toward a wider release.

The company has already brought dark mode to a number of apps, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. It’s not certain why the core mobile app is the last in line, but SMT noted that Facebook has a massive number of mobile users (3 billion are active across its various apps on a monthly basis). It would make sense for Facebook to be cautious about rolling out dark mode in its main app when any bugs or design issues could affect a large section of its audience.

In this article: Facebook, mobile, internet, Dark Mode, Social media, social networking, Social network, Android, iOS, App, apps, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
167 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The affordable OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly feature dual selfie cameras

The affordable OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly feature dual selfie cameras

View
'Doom Eternal' classic mode recreates the original game's aesthetics

'Doom Eternal' classic mode recreates the original game's aesthetics

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View
Facebook's advertiser boycott is getting even bigger

Facebook's advertiser boycott is getting even bigger

View
Facebook is testing a dark mode in its mobile app

Facebook is testing a dark mode in its mobile app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr