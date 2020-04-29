Fairphone 3 can now be bought with a ‘de-googled’ OS

Existing Fairphone 3 owners will also be able to switch to /e/OS, and an installer is already available on the /e/Foundation's website.

If you’re unfamiliar, /e/OS was founded by Gaël Duval, a French developer known for creating Mandrake / Mandriva Linux and Ulteo. /e/’s manifesto is to remove the surveillance from smartphones, eliminating tracking and services that are hooked into Google's broader ecosystem.

The software itself is based on a form of Android AOSP, built on top of LineageOS, itself a fork of CyanogenMod. It's worth saying that this isn’t likely to be something amateurs will look to use, but knowledgeable types who can work around these limits.

This is the latest in a very long line of niche, privacy-focused phones that have tried and often struggled to break into the mainstream. Blackphone, Purism, HTC Exodus and Sirin’s Solarin, amongst others, have boasted about how people would be better off without Google in their lives. These days, of course, Huawei is also joining the ranks of companies making de-Googleified devices, albeit not through choice.