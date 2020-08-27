Fairphone updates its ethical, modular phone with new cameras



Fairphone 3 Fairphone 3+ Operating System Android 9 Android 10 Chipset Snapdragon 632 Snapdragon 632 Memory 4GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage 64GB + microSD-card 64GB + microSD-card Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Display 5.65-inch Full HD (18:9) 5.65-inch Full HD (18:9) Primary Camera 12MP, f/1.8 48MP, f/1.79 Forward-Facing Camera 8MP, f/2.0 16MP, f/2.0

Put both devices side-by-side and, on the front at least, the only tell that they’re not the same phone is a little ring around the 3+’s forward-facing camera. Flip them over and the differences are more notable: the 3’s smoke grey transparent backplate has been ditched in favor of opaque black. The only other detail on the back is the tiny NFC etching that’s now on the rear cover, another change from last year’s model.

The most important feature here however are those camera modules which, because the Fairphone is modular, are also available to Fairphone 3 users. Buy the upgrade before the end of September and you can get both modules for €70 ($82), after which the price rises to €94.90 ($112). And it should be easy enough to do, since the Fairphone is designed to be torn down and put back together by rank amateurs like, uh, me. That’s why it ships with a screwdriver instead of a charger.

Daniel Cooper

This isn’t the first time you could upgrade a Fairphone device yourself. There was an aftermarket camera upgrade available for the Fairphone 2 but it was pretty minor. In that instance, you were swapping out an 8-megapixel lens for a 12-megapixel replacement. Here, you’re ditching a 12-megapixel f/1.8 Sony Exmor IMX363 for a far more substantial 48-megapixel f/1.79 Samsung GM1, optimized by Arcsoft. And up front, the 8-megapixel, f/2.0 forward-facing sensor has been replaced for a 16-megapixel version. This is, according to the company, to address reports concerning the 3’s low-light performance and fuzzy detail.

The weak processor and fair weather camera were two of the things that most Fairphone 3 reviews honed in on. DXOMark gave the Fairphone 3 a score of 66, putting it just a point ahead of a low-end Samsung phone from 2018. Reviewer Lynn Anderson said that the phone “does not have a camera module that any serious photographer or videographer would choose for its image quality.” But that may not matter if you can simply swap out the lackluster components for better ones, right?